BJP’s allegation against Raghuram Rajan is 'unfounded', 'misleading': Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday,, February 12, said BJP’s allegation that the committee headed by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has influenced the reduction in Karnataka's tax share is ‘unfounded’ and ‘misleading’.

“The narrative suggesting that the committee headed by Raghuram Rajan recommended a reduction in Karnataka's share of tax revenue is not only inaccurate but also a misinterpretation of the committee's role,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that it is unfortunate how people in responsible positions peddle fake narratives to push their agenda.

“It is important to set the record straight with facts and evidence. It is in the DNA of BJP to spread fake news,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that it is crucial to understand the mandate of the Committee for Evolving a Composite Development Index of States, headed by Raghuram Rajan.