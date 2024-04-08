BJP worker campaigning for Shobha Karandlaje dies after two-wheeler hits her car

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was killed on Monday, April 8 allegedly after his two-wheeler crashed into a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram in Bengaluru. The deceased was identified as Prakash, who was part of Shobha’s election campaign rally in Bengaluru North constituency, where she is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, Prakash lost control of his scooter and crashed into the door of Shobha’s car, which was open. He then fell on the road and was run over by a private bus coming from behind, causing fatal injuries. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors.