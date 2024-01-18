BJP to woo Muslims in Karnataka with Sufism and Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan campaign

Anil Thomas said that seeking Sufi support was a directive of Modi himself. “The Sufis have a totally different approach to mankind. They are inclusive and are advocates of love, peace and harmony,” he said. Modi, he said, is interested in Sufism, and had even sent a Ghilaf-e-Mubarak (sacred chadar) to be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti on the 812th Urs of the Sufi saint — a festival commemorating the death anniversary of the saint.

Syed Tahazeer, a Sufi from Bengaluru Rural, said he is a part of the Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan, where the Modi government's schemes and programmes will be explained to Muslims across the country. “We plan to create a family chain of the Mureeds to spread the word on Modi's work. A single Peer with 100 Mureeds in turn can make a chain through their family members,” Tahazeer said. A Peer is a spiritual guide and has many disciples called Mureeds.

Tahazeer attributed his support for the BJP to the quick responses by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to minority issues in 2008. “During Yediyurappa's tenure, the Karnataka State Minorities Development Corporation sanctioned 17 loans to minorities to buy cabs in Bengaluru Rural — against just five by the present Congress government, which claims to be sympathetic towards the Muslims,” he said. According to him, Muslims have been exploited by secular parties. “When the Babri masjid was demolished, which party was in power at the Centre?” he asked.

SA Muneer Ahmed Shah Chistiul Qadri, a Sufi from Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural, said the BJP central leadership has directed for Sufi Samvads to be held in places where the minority population is in a large number. One such Sufi dialogue has been planned in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru with the tentative date being January 22. The Samvad will be attended by Sufis of various dargahs in the state.

In March 2016, a world summit of Sufis was held in New Delhi and was inaugurated by Modi. The Prime Minister during the summit said, “Sufism is the voice of peace, co-existence, compassion, and equality. At a time when the dark shadow of violence is becoming longer, you are the noor (light).” Modi, who is set to inaugurate the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, is said to have evinced interest in a plan mooted in a meeting with a Muslim delegation recently to develop a ‘Sufi Circuit’ across the country. Presently, Bihar is the only state to have a Sufi circuit, established by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2011.

While the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the Hindi belt is concentrating on Pasmanda Muslims, in Karnataka, the Pasmanda numbers are lower, and are called Pinjaras or Nadafs in north Karnataka. The community's profession was making cotton mattresses, but with people now preferring branded and machine-made mattresses, the younger generation in the community has switched over to agriculture, becoming mechanics, or starting cycle repair shops.

Muslims in India are broadly categorised into three social groups — Syed-Ashrafs (religious leaders and aristocracy), Ajlaf (backward Muslims), and Arzal (Dalit Muslims). Ajlaf and Arzal are collectively known as Pasmanda Muslims. A Persian word that means ‘those left behind’ or the oppressed, the term is used for socially and economically deprived classes among Muslims. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar account for a significant population of Pasmanda Muslims, with 3.5 crore and 1.5 crore respectively.

Will the outreach also mean tickets to Muslims? The Karnataka BJP has so far not given a seat to a Muslim in any of the Assembly polls, but has nominated members from the community to the Karnataka Legislative Council. “There is no point in fielding a Muslim candidate, when you know he is not going to get the votes of his community,” a party functionary told TNM. “In each Assembly constituency of Karnataka, the minimum population of Muslims is 20,000 to 25,000. The BJP starts its votes mobilisation by subtracting these 20,000 to 25,000 votes.”

Anil Thomas said there is a possibility of giving representations to minorities this time. “For now, we will for ask a ticket to be given to Karnataka State Minorities Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem from Bengaluru North,” he said.

Naheed Ataulla is a journalist who has covered Karnataka politics for over two decades, and is a former Political Editor of The Times of India. Views expressed here are the author’s own.