BJP seeks ban on screening Shivaraj Kumar’s movies until end of elections

Bharatiya Janata Party’s OBC Morcha has written to the Election Commission seeking a ban on screening of movies, shows and advertisements featuring Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar until the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections. The complaint comes in the wake of Shivaraj Kumar's active involvement in the election campaign of his wife, Geeta Shivakumar, who is contesting from Shivamogga on a Congress ticket. Shivaraj Kumar participated in a campaign event for Geeta in Bhadravati taluk on March 20.

The complaint by BJP OBC Morcha President Ravi Kautilya said, “Shivaraj Kumar, a prominent figure in the state and currently engaged in a statewide election campaign for the Congress party, holds significant influence over the populace through cinematic work and public persona.”

“Given his significant influence and popularity, I earnestly request the Election Commission of India to take immediate action by issuing an order to cinema halls, TV channels, social media platforms, and local organizations, to refrain from displaying any films, advertisements, or billboards featuring Shivaraj Kumar until the conclusion of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” the complaint read.