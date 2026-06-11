BJP questions Siddaramaiah’s tenure grants to Kuruba groups in Karnataka, seeks probe

A political controversy has erupted in Karnataka after a news report revealed that a significant share of grants sanctioned for community halls and hostels meant for Backwards Classes were allotted to organisations linked to the Kuruba community, to which former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah belongs.

According to a recent report , more than half of the community halls and hostels approved under the Backwards Classes Welfare Department were sanctioned to organisations associated with the Kuruba community, triggering allegations of favouritism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The order, which was reportedly issued on June 3, sanctioned Rs 208 crore to various organisations of the Kuruba community to build community halls and hostels. About 80 of the 155 community halls sanctioned were for the Kuruba community.

Prakash Shesharaghavachar of the BJP claimed on the social media platform X that Rs 50 crore had been sanctioned to the Rakesh Siddaramiah Trust in Gadag for the construction of a student hostel.

“On what basis were these organisations chosen for grants worth crores of rupees from the public exchequer?” BJP leaders asked, demanding transparency in the approval process.

The party also sought details on whether the recipient organisations had submitted building plans, cost estimates and other mandatory documentation before receiving government assistance. It questioned why the government opted to fund private entities instead of directly constructing hostels and community halls through state agencies.

“Why were private organisations sanctioned such large amounts? Why were these approvals granted on the very day Siddaramaiah was stepping down from office?” the BJP asked.

Raising concerns over the background of the beneficiary institutions, BJP leaders also challenged the current Chief Minister to order an inquiry into the organisations and their antecedents.

“Will the present Chief Minister dare to investigate the background of these organisations and the circumstances under which the grants were sanctioned?” the party asked.

Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, and was replaced by DK Shivakumar, who took oath on June 3.