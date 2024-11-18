BJP offering Rs 100 cr to MLAs to topple govt, says Karnataka MLA

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple the ruling Congress government by offering Rs 100 crore to Congress MLAs. Ganiga claimed to possess audio, video, and CCTV footage as evidence and vowed to release it soon.

Speaking to the media in Mandya on Monday, November 18, Ganiga alleged that the BJP, desperate to form a government, has been approaching Congress MLAs with the offer. He asserted that the BJP leaders are motivated by fear of prosecution due to emerging scams.

Ganiga further claimed that the BJP possesses significant funds accumulated during their previous tenure and from the Union government, which they are allegedly using to entice MLAs. He alleged that the BJP has offered ministerial positions to 30 MLAs.

Congress MLA Babasaheb Patil refuted Ganiga's claims, stating that he had not received any offers from the BJP and was unaware of why Ganiga had mentioned his name. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had accused the BJP of offering Rs 50 crore to 50 Congress MLAs, an allegation BJP State President BY Vijayendra denied, instead suggesting that disgruntled Congress leaders were making offers to their own party members.