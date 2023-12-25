BJP MP Pratap Simha says people will decide whether he’s traitor or patriot

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha, who is in the centre of controversy after two men who had visitors passes issued by his office breached Parliament security and set off smoke canisters, has said that people will decide whether he is a traitor or a patriot.
While speaking to Press Trust of India, Pratap Simha who represents Mysuru constituency said whether he is a traitor or a patriot will be decided by Goddess Chamundeshwari, Goddess Cauvery sitting on Brahmagiri and his reader fans across Karnataka. They will give their verdict through votes in Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2024, he said in his first official reaction after the incident.
"They (people) are the ones who have to ultimately give the judgement. They will decide whether I'm a patriot. I leave it to their decision. I don't have anything to say other than that," said the BJP MP.
The security breach happened on December 13 on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Two intruders had jumped into the Lok Sabha hall from the visitor's gallery shouting slogans and triggered smoke canisters causing panic.
The incident led to the Opposition demanding an explanation from the Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister and action against Pratap Simha who issued the passes. The protest by Opposition MPs inside the Parliament led to suspension of 146 members. A statement by Simha has been recorded as part of the probe into the security breach.