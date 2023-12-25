BJP MP Pratap Simha says people will decide whether he’s traitor or patriot

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha, who is in the centre of controversy after two men who had visitors passes issued by his office breached Parliament security and set off smoke canisters, has said that people will decide whether he is a traitor or a patriot.

While speaking to Press Trust of India, Pratap Simha who represents Mysuru constituency said whether he is a traitor or a patriot will be decided by Goddess Chamundeshwari, Goddess Cauvery sitting on Brahmagiri and his reader fans across Karnataka. They will give their verdict through votes in Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2024, he said in his first official reaction after the incident.

"They (people) are the ones who have to ultimately give the judgement. They will decide whether I'm a patriot. I leave it to their decision. I don't have anything to say other than that," said the BJP MP.