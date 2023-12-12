BJP MLAs disrupting session to hide internal conflict, Union's failure: Karnataka CM

The BJP leaders fooled the people of Karnataka in the name of Double Engine. Unfortunately, the 25 BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Karnataka have not opened their mouths till now, Siddaramaiah said. A discussion on the drought in the assembly will expose the apathy of the Union government towards Karnataka. The BJP MLAs are scared of this and hence they don't want any discussion in the assembly, he stated.

R Ashoka, elected as the Leader of the Opposition, does not even have the support of the majority of his party's legislators who are openly opposing him, he said. People like Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, who are frustrated about not getting a position, are openly criticizing everyone from BS Yediyurappa to R Ashoka. The people of the state, who are observing these issues within the BJP, are criticising BJP legislators everywhere. This has made the BJP legislators unable to face the public, and they are trying to divert people's attention by obstructing the assembly proceedings, Siddaramaiah stated.

The purpose of calling a legislative assembly session is to critique the governance of the state government. If the government has erred in its duty or made mistakes, it is the job of the opposition parties to highlight them. The BJP legislators lack this courage, he stated.

We do not talk about annihilating the opposition like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We want a competent opposition. Hence, I request BJP legislators to stop their unnecessary protests and participate in the assembly proceedings, he said.