BJP MLA Yatnal calls Karnataka Minister who is married to a Muslim ‘half Pakistani’

Tabu Rao, wife of Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, plans to take BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to court over the derogatory remarks he made about her and her husband.

On Saturday, April 6, the BJP MLA made a nasty comment referring to Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao as “half Pakistani,” presumably as Tabu belongs to a Muslim community.