BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna booked over 'drug addict' remark on Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yashpal Suvarna for allegedly making provocative and defamatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public protest in Udupi on Tuesday, July 28.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Udupi district Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, who alleged that Suvarna referred to Rahul Gandhi as a "drug addict" during his speech. The complaint further alleged that the BJP MLA compared the demolition of the Babri Masjid with "destroying Rahul Gandhi's dynasty". He also made statements promoting enmity, disturbing communal harmony and provoking violence, the complaint said.

Videos from the event show Yashpal saying, “How in 1992, when our sentiments were hurt, our workers stormed and demolished Babri Masjid… the same way, our workers will destroy Rahul Gandhi’s family. On this occasion, I would like to warn Rahul Gandhi and his entire team.”

According to the complaint, Yashpal Suvarna also targeted students protesting over the NEET paper leak and made remarks intended to incite BJP workers against Congress supporters.

Police have booked Yashpal under provisions relating to abetment of an offence by the public or a large group, provocation with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and making or circulating statements likely to promote enmity, hatred or ill will between different communities.

Reacting to the FIR, Karnataka Congress working president and MLC Manjunatha Bhandary said the state government had taken the matter seriously. He alleged that Suvarna made "baseless, defamatory and provocative" remarks against Rahul Gandhi, including claiming that the Congress leader "remains under the influence of drugs for 24 hours" and that his "family lineage would be destroyed".

Bhandary said video evidence of the speech was available and urged the police to examine it as part of the investigation. He also criticised BJP legislators present at the protest, saying their silence could be interpreted as tacit approval of the remarks. While political disagreements are part of democracy, he said, they cannot justify hate speech, personal attacks or threats.

He further argued that an elected representative who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution must refrain from making statements that could disturb communal harmony or public order. Bhandary added that he would raise the issue with the Karnataka Home Minister and seek directions to ensure a fair investigation and appropriate legal action.

The BJP protest in Udupi was organised in response to the nationwide agitation over exam paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the education system.

Yashpal Suvarna has previously courted controversy over his remarks during the 2022 Karnataka hijab ban row. In March 2022, amid protests over the ban, the BJP leader called the Muslim students who challenged the hijab restriction in court "anti-nationals" and "members of a terrorist organisation".

