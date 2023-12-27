BJP MLA says Yediyurappa was involved in Rs 40,000cr corruption in Covid management

In a shocking allegation against his own party, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday, December 26 accused the party of involvement in irregularities amounting to Rs 40,000 crore in Covid-related procurement during its tenure in Karnataka. The seasoned politician further alleged that the Congress government was complicit in attempting to cover up the alleged scam.
Yatnal specifically targeted BJP Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, accusing him of procuring face masks at an exorbitant cost of Rs 485 when they were worth only Rs 45. Yatnal further alleged that the procurement process was marred by corruption, affecting vital pandemic resources. “10,000 beds were rented by the government in Bengaluru. The rates fixed for renting out the beds was so high that two beds could be bought for the price of one,” he alleged.
Yatnal said that all relevant documents pertaining to the alleged irregularities were in the possession of the Public Accounts Committee. He revealed that he was approached to lead the committee under the Congress government but was denied the position. Instead, former minister CC Patil was appointed as the head of the committee.
Corruption during the Covid 19 pandemic emerged as a significant point of contention in the political landscape, especially during the polls held in May. In response to growing concerns, a commission of inquiry, led by Justice Michael D’Cunha, was established in August to investigate the alleged irregularities.
Responding to the accusations made against Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon Yatnal to present all relevant documents concerning the matter to the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission. An inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das was formed to probe into contractors’ allegations of demand for 40 % commission to release funds during the previous BJP government.
The Chief Minister said, “If Yatnal has any genuine intention of removing corruption, he should take his allegations to a logical end.”
These accusations by Yatnal come amidst a backdrop of internal fight within the BJP, particularly directed towards Yediyurappa. The senior MLA's attacks intensified after Yediyurappa's successful bid to control the state BJP unit and secure the appointment of his son, MLA BY Vijayendra, as its president. A majority of office-bearers in the new party unit and opposition leader R Ashok are from the Yediyurappa camp. This development has reportedly unsettled leaders from the rival faction led by BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.