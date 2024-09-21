BJP MLA Munirathna arrested on charges of rape, sent to judicial custody

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna, arrested in a rape case on Friday, soon after his release on bail in another case, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. Munirathna faces allegations of repeated rape and sexual assault made by a 40-year-old woman. The woman filed a complaint on Wednesday, September 19, accusing Munirathna of sexually assaulting her multiple times between 2020 and 2022.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by Ramanagara police names six others—Vijay Kumar, Sudhakar, Kiran Kumar, Lohith Gowda, Manjunatha, and Loki—allegedly involved in assisting Munirathna’s criminal conspiracies.

According to the FIR, Munirathna first contacted the complainant after learning that she had supplied over 5,000 masks through a former corporator during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following their initial meeting, he began messaging and calling her on WhatsApp. He also made over 10 video calls in one day, during which he allegedly asked her for a “nude call,” which she refused. He later asked her to visit his godown, where he allegedly attempted to hug her and made inappropriate advances, stating that such actions were “common if you want to join politics.” When the woman resisted, Munirathna allegedly threatened to file a (fake) case against her and subsequently raped her.