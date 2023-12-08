BJP MLA accuses Muslim cleric of being terror sympathiser, CM retorts

Former Union Minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has levelled grave accusations against Muslim leader Syed Tanveer Peera Hashmi of Vijayapura, branding him as an "ISIS supporter and sympathiser of terrorists." He has further urged the Union government to initiate an investigation. The Bijapur MLA also criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for sharing a platform with him. Hashmi has dismissed these allegations.

Tanveer Hashmi, also known as Tanveer Peera is the cleric of Bijapur Sharif, a Sufi shrine in Vijayapura. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tanveer Hashmi both shared a stage at the Muslim religious conference held in Hubballi on December 4.

Yatnal, a former Union Minister, on December 6 had alleged on social media that Hashmi is a known sympathiser of ISIS, alleging connections with terror outfits in the Middle East. He also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over Hashmi's purported links and requesting a thorough investigation by central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He shared photographs of the CM attending Muslim religious leaders’ meetings in Hubballi and also photographs of Hashmi, which Yatnal claimed were taken in the Middle East. Yatnal alleged that the persons seen with Hashmi in those photographs were terror sympathisers.