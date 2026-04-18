BJP leader sends legal notice to Prakash Raj over Ramayana reinterpretation

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BJP leader and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy has reportedly issued a legal notice to actor Prakash Raj over remarks made in a speech reinterpreting the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The actor has faced backlash from Hindu right-wing groups after a clip from his speech at the Kerala Literature Festival earlier this year resurfaced and was widely shared online, triggering outrage.

In the notice, Bhanu Prakash Reddy has demanded a public apology, stating that failure to do so would invite a damages claim of Rs 100 crore.

In an interview with T D Ramakrishnan on January 24, Prakash Raj, while discussing cultural resistance in the South through cinema and art, described a fictional play he is developing with children.

In the play, ants consume the Ramayana and transform into its characters. The story depicts a “North Indian” Rama and Lakshmana, who, during their exile, travel south and enter Ravana’s farm to eat fruits. When confronted by Ravana and Shurpanakha, Rama refers to them as “tribals.” In response, the two demand compensation of $2,000 along with GST.

The play is intended to comment on the perceived imposition of Hindi.

However, the Hindu right-wing allege that Prakash Raj’s statement has hurt their religious sentiments.