BJP, JD(S) gasping like fish out of water: Siddaramaiah on collapse of Cong Govt quip

“The government is ready to answer questions on whatever issues the Opposition parties raise and there is no question of delaying or wasting time. I will continue to be the voice of the people. Do not think that no work has been taken up. Give us six months’ time. It is my responsibility to stand with local MLAs and get the work done. Do not get outraged at our MLAs,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Responding to a question on Minister Priyank Kharge's talk about removing a photo of Veer Savarkar from the Suvarna Soudha, the CM said that it was a decision that would be taken by the Assembly Speaker. He also clarified that there was no proposal to remove Savarkar's photo.

"Till today, there was discussion on drought. We will answer to what has already been introduced in the session," Siddaramaiah said. Commenting on the lack of coordination among BJP leaders, and the fact that the time of the Assembly was being wasted, the CM said that there is never any coordination within the saffron party.