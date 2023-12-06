BJP has no moral authority to talk about ‘Brand Bengaluru’ says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP and asked why they did not cover potholes in the four years they were in power in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Belagavi Airport, Siddaramaiah said the BJP had no moral right to speak of ‘Brand Bengaluru’.
Reacting to the BJP’s accusations that work was not done under ‘Brand Bengaluru’, the CM said, “It has only been six months since we came to power. Did the BJP create ‘Brand Bengaluru’?” Siddaramaiah asked. “The High Court had reprimanded the BJP Government for not filling the potholes. What moral right do they have to talk about Bengaluru?” he asked.
Replying to a statement that when sessions are being held in North Karnataka the ministers are all staying in Telangana, the CM said, “Not all the ministers are there. One or two have gone as there is a need to do work also. Only Zameer Ahmed and DK Shivakumar are yet to come back.”
Responding to former CM HD Kumaraswamy's statement that Siddaramaiah has no development speech, only appeasement speech, the CM replied that he had said that “all communities including Muslims will be protected.”