BJP has no moral authority to talk about ‘Brand Bengaluru’ says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP and asked why they did not cover potholes in the four years they were in power in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Belagavi Airport, Siddaramaiah said the BJP had no moral right to speak of ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Reacting to the BJP’s accusations that work was not done under ‘Brand Bengaluru’, the CM said, “It has only been six months since we came to power. Did the BJP create ‘Brand Bengaluru’?” Siddaramaiah asked. “The High Court had reprimanded the BJP Government for not filling the potholes. What moral right do they have to talk about Bengaluru?” he asked.