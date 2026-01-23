BJP demands suspension of Congress legislators over alleged disrespect to Governor

The Karnataka BJP demanded a ruling from Speaker U.T. Khader on the letter submitted by the party regarding the alleged disrespect shown by ruling Congress legislators to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after he declined to read out the speech prepared by the state government.

The BJP further urged the Speaker to suspend Congress legislators, including Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, in this regard.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, raised the issue in the House on Friday and reminded Speaker Khader about the letter. “Mr Speaker, we have submitted a letter to you in this regard. You had stated that you would give a ruling today. The Chief Minister and others respectfully welcomed the Governor when he arrived, but the same respect was not shown when he exited,” Ashoka said.

Speaker Khader stated that this was not true. Ashoka countered that he personally witnessed everything and that the Speaker himself could verify the video footage available. “Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad has stated that his clothes were torn. Is this not a serious matter? Who tore the clothes of a senior Congress leader? Who will take responsibility?” Ashoka asked.

“You are claiming that nothing happened. This statement dishonours the office of the Speaker. Your ruling will go on record. When the Governor exited, nobody was with him. He was left alone. The Governor was meted out disrespect. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil himself was part of this. There is evidence on record. Being the Law Minister, he stated that the Governor ran away. If such a tradition is being laid down during your tenure, you must set standards,” Ashoka said.

He said the time had come for action to be taken against those who disrespected the Governor. “When are you suspending them? Earlier, you suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months over alleged misbehaviour, even though you did not have the power to order suspension for such a long period. The matter related to the Governor is sensitive. Whoever is seen in the video obstructing or attempting to stop the Governor must be acted against,” he demanded.

Speaker Khader stated that he would give the ruling after two days.

Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the rules were very clear. “Rule 27 states that during the Governor’s address, when both Houses of the Legislature are assembled together under Article 175, no member shall obstruct the Governor before or after the address. Any obstruction during this period is regarded as a gross breach of the honour of the House and must be dealt with by the Speaker in the next sitting. Therefore, the ruling should be given today,” he demanded.

“The members acted as they wished and obstructed the Governor, and we have video evidence. Despite this, if you do not take action or give a ruling, how will you maintain the honour of the House? I request you to uphold the dignity of the House. Why are you not showing the same zeal that you showed while suspending 18 BJP MLAs? The Constitution does not state that the Governor is bound to read out the speech prepared by the state government,” he said.

He urged that apologies should first be tendered and a resolution condemning the incident should be passed.

Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said that misbehaviour by ministers and ruling party members during the Governor’s address to the joint session had been brought to the Speaker’s notice. “Showing respect to the Governor is our responsibility. Shortly after assuming office, Speaker Khader suspended eight opposition MLAs for showing disrespect to the Chair. Later, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended. If no ruling is given and the session proceeds without action against those who disrespected the Governor, what honour does this House have?” he asked.

He demanded that all ruling party members, including Law Minister H.K. Patil, who disrespected the Governor, should be suspended. “This hooligan government has disrespected the Governor,” he alleged.

Speaker Khader objected to the use of the term “hooligan government” and asked the authorities to expunge it from the records.

Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda said the Governor should have remained until the national anthem was sung. “This needs to be discussed first. Insulting the national anthem and the national flag is a serious offence. That should be discussed. Obstructing the Governor is not a big offence; insulting the national anthem is a major crime,” he said.

Speaker Khader said, “Let us fight for causes, not against each other. In some matters, we must rise above party lines.”