BJP calls for ‘rasta roko’ protest across Karnataka against pothole-ridden roads

The Karnataka BJP will hold a statewide ‘rasta roko’ protest on September 24, targeting the Congress government for the poor condition of roads across the state. The announcement was made on Sunday, September 21.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said party workers would block roads in all 224 Assembly constituencies for one hour starting from 11 am to highlight what he described as the Siddaramaiah government’s failure to address the pothole menace. “We have given a protest call to party workers on September 24 against roads filled with potholes in all the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state. The problem is there across the state, whether it is Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, or Kalaburgi. People are upset with the state of roads,” Vijayendra told reporters.

The announcement comes amid growing public anger and civic criticism over deteriorating infrastructure, especially in Bengaluru, where roads are riddled with potholes, causing traffic snarls and frequent accidents.

On September 20, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set a one-month deadline for officials to fix all potholes and restore roads. The CM’s directive followed mounting pressure from citizens, industry leaders, and corporates.

In recent weeks, prominent voices including former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have publicly urged the government to intervene immediately. Startups and tech firms have also flagged the issue, with digital trucking platform BlackBuck announcing its decision to move out of its office on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road at Bellandur, citing daily commuting difficulties and crumbling road infrastructure.