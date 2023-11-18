BJP appoints R Ashoka as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command, on Friday, November 17, appointed former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA R Ashoka as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly. The announcement was made after a legislative party meeting held at a private hotel in Bengaluru, sources said. The move comes after a delay of nearly six months.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai proposed Ashoka's name, which was endorsed by former minister and MLA V Sunil Kumar. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the party's national General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam were sent as observers from the party high command in Delhi. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son and newly-appointed state BJP chief BY Vijayendra were also present at the meeting.