Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested for wearing tiger claw pendant

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh was arrested on Sunday, October 22, for sporting a purported tiger claw pendant in the Bigg Boss house. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests N Ravindrakumar confirmed the arrest and said that Santhosh is scheduled to appear before the Magistrate on October 23.

According to reports, Santhosh claimed that the alleged pendant is a family heirloom that has been passed down for many generations. However, his wearing the tiger claw is in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which categorises wearing or displaying animal organs or parts as a punishable offense.