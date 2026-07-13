Bidadi township: Women farmers wield brooms to stop land survey, accuse govt of betraying farmers

Women protesters wielding brooms blocked government vehicles and prevented officials from conducting a land survey in Mandalahalli village near Bidadi on Monday, as hundreds of farmers intensified their opposition to the proposed Bidadi township project.

Women wearing green shawls associated with Karnataka's farmers' movement struck the vehicle with brooms while police formed a protective cordon around officials of the Joint Measurement Committee (JMC), who had arrived to survey land in villages under the Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli gram panchayat limits.

The standoff continued for several hours, with farmers refusing to allow the survey unless officials produced written authorisation from the Deputy Commissioner.

The survey team eventually remained stranded amid the protest as demonstrators gheraoed the vehicle and raised slogans against the land acquisition process.

The protest came just two days after Congress Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna reportedly assured farmer leaders that, on the directions of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister would be convened to decide the future of the proposed township.

Farmers alleged that the government had reneged on that assurance by sending survey officials under heavy police protection before the promised meeting could take place.

Watch our ground report on why farmers in Bidadi are protesting