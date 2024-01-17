Beware of FedEx scam: Bengaluru journalist loses Rs 1.2 crore

A 70-year-old journalist from Bengaluru fell victim to the FedEx scam and lost Rs 1.20 crore to scammers posing as FedEx courier staff and Narcotics Bureau officials. According to the police, on December 15, 2023, the journalist received a WhatsApp call from an individual claiming to be a 'FedEx courier office' staff member based in Mumbai. The imposter shared the journalist's name and Aadhaar number, alleging that a courier in her name contained 240 grams of MDMA, which is a banned drug.

The scam escalated when the imposter said that the call would be transferred to an alleged NCB officer, citing that there were SBI credit cards in the courier illegally being transported to Taiwan. The victim was then coerced into downloading the Skype app to interact with the 'NCB officer,' who demanded a substantial security deposit to avoid being implicated in a money laundering case.

The journalist succumbed to the pressure and transferred Rs 1,20,36,246 crore to four bank accounts provided by scammers.