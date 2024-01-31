Bengaluru's SP Road market featured in US Notorious Markets List for counterfeit goods

Bengaluru's Sadar Patrappa Road market has found a place in the US Notorious Markets List featuring markets involved in the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods, along with copyright or trademark violations. The other two markets from India mentioned in the list are the Heera Panna market in Mumbai and Tank Road market in Karol Bagh in New Delhi. Three online markets based in India, namely IndiaMart, Vegamovies, and WHMCS Smarters, have also been named in the annual report released on January 30 by the US Trade Representatives.

The 2023 Notorious Markets List features a total of 39 online markets and 33 physical markets. Bengaluru's Sadar Patrappa Road market, situated in the heart of the city, is known for businesses specialising in electronic spare parts, digital gadget sales, and subsidised repair services. While the market attracts customers seeking budget-friendly options, caution is advised due to the presence of scammers.