Bengaluru’s second airport: Four potential locations identified

The Karnataka government is set to decide on the location for Bengaluru's proposed second airport. MB Patil, the state's Infrastructure Minister, announced on July 7 that a meeting will soon take place to finalise the location, considering the passenger load and connectivity issues to the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

MB Patil said that the government had already identified four or five tentative locations near Bengaluru for the new airport. The exclusivity clause of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which currently prevents the establishment of another airport within a 150-km radius, will expire in 2032. Patil added that planning for the new airport has begun early due to the time required for land acquisition and compensation for landowners.

"If we prioritise passenger load, areas such as Sarjapura and Kanakapura Road are strong contenders. However, if connectivity to the existing airport is the focus, places like Tumakuru and Dobbaspet will take the lead," Patil said. These factors will be discussed in an upcoming departmental meeting and subsequently reviewed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

KIA, the third busiest airport in India after Delhi and Mumbai, handled 37.5 million passengers and over 400,000 tonnes of cargo last year. The airport is expected to reach its peak passenger capacity by 2033 and maximum cargo capacity by 2040.