Bengaluru's Safe Footpath Campaign overlooks city's biggest pavement hazards

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The last few days of clearing pavements as part of Bengaluru’s Safe Footpath Campaign have wreaked havoc on the lives of street vendors. The campaign launched by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on July 1 has seen pushcarts and kiosks removed in an attempt to make footpaths more accessible.

The highly publicised campaign has drawn appreciation and criticism in equal measures. But the relentless focus on street vendors as the main obstacles to a free pavement ignores the reality. That there are badly set footpaths, encroachments, parked vehicles, construction debris, etc., which obstruct pedestrian movement.

TNM checked the condition of footpaths across the city and found construction debris and garbage dumped on footpaths; broken slabs and exposed stormwater drains; live wires hanging over your head; and transformers and electricity poles in the middle of footpaths. Moreover, nowhere in the city would people with disabilities be able to use the roads or footpaths safely due to these issues.

TNM looked at pavements in KR Market, Koramangala, Vivek Nagar, Jayanagar, Magrath Road, Harlur Main Road, Old Airport Road, Hebbal Kempapura, HBR Hennur Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Kadubeesanahalli Kariyammana Agrahara, Johnson Market, MG Road, St John's Church Road, Tannery Road, Shivaji Nagar, and Fraser Town.

Here is what we found:

Broken footpaths: Many footpaths in the city are not blocked; they are physically unsafe. Broken slabs, uneven surfaces, holes, exposed drains, and missing tiles can make pedestrians trip or lose balance, especially at night or in crowded stretches. These have also been known to cause injuries.