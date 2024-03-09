Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe resumes operations with heightened security

The founders have dismissed the possibility of business rivalry as the cause behind the incident. Interacting with reporters, Rameshwaram Cafe co-founder Divya Raghavendra Rao said that "hoteliers cannot stoop to such a level as their hands feed the people". "Our objective is to take Indian, especially the south Indian platter, to the global level. This (incident) cannot shake the courage of Indian culture, it cannot shake the spirit of the true Indians. The answer to the attempt to disrupt will be given when the cafe re-opens for the customers on Saturday morning (6 a.m.)," she said

When asked if it was an act of terror, she said that could only be ascertained after the probe.

"We started our journey with a cart in 2012. After the war, there is peace, revolution, and change. The incident has made us strong. Our 1,500 employees will be 'security guards'. Metal detectors have been installed at cafe outlets. There will be supervisors in plain clothes to keep an eye," Divya said.