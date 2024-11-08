Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Green Line extends to Madavara

Namma Metro’s much anticipated Green Line extension opened to the public from Nagasandra to Madavara, with three new stations on Thursday, November 7. The extended route spanning 3.5 kms has three new stations, Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC). It is expected to serve 44,000 additional commuters daily.

On its first day, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reported a ridership of 11,093 passengers accessing the new stations.

This extension, part of Namma Metro’s Phase II development, represents the smallest operational stretch but marks the completion of Green and Purple Line expansions under this phase. This stretch is expected to ease traffic along Tumkur Road and enhance access to the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a key venue for national and international events.

The BMRCL invested Rs 1,168 crore in building the extension, including Rs 152 crore allocated for land acquisition. Train services will run between Madavara and Nagasandra from 5 am to 11 pm, with a 10-minute headway, while operations across the rest of the Green Line remain unchanged. Fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 60 for this new stretch.

With the addition of these three stations, Bengaluru’s metro network now spans 76.95 kilometres with 69 stations. The extended Green Line now covers 33.5 kilometres with 31 stations from Silk Institute to Madavara, while the Purple Line runs 43.5 kilometres with 38 stations from Challaghatta to Whitefield.