Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College opens admissions for male students into all courses

In a historic move marking its 75th anniversary, Mount Carmel College (MCC) in Bengaluru has announced it will begin admitting male students to undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2024-25 academic year. MCC was one of the first women’s colleges to be established in 1944 in Trichur as ‘Carmel College’ under the Madras University and shifted to Bengaluru in 1948.

The move to admit male students aligns with the college’s aspirations to be elevated to deemed-to-be university status. Previously, MCC had taken a small step toward co-education in 2015-16 by admitting a limited number of male students to postgraduate programs.

Principal George Lekha told Deccan Herald that the MCC doesn't want to be a women-only university. "The management has brought several changes and this is one among them. In the process of transitioning into a university, we need to bring a lot of changes. Such changes won't happen overnight. Change will be gradual and even the mindset of people should change," she said.

The college’s decision has been met with mixed reactions. While some alumni celebrated the move as a step towards greater gender equality and broader educational opportunities, others expressed concerns about preserving the unique culture and identity of MCC as a women's college.

The admission portal for male students is now open, and applications for the 2024-25 academic year are being accepted. Visit mccblr.edu.in to apply.