Bengaluru's MG Road to be asphalted from March 5, will impact traffic for 15 days

Commuters in Bengaluru’s Central Business District are likely to face significant traffic disruptions starting this week, with the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) set to begin major resurfacing work on MG Road from March 5.

The civic body will begin work on a 2.2-km stretch between Trinity Circle and Cubbon Park Police Station Circle. Preparatory activity will start on the evening of March 4. Chief Engineer Vijayakumar Haridas said minor delays are possible as the department awaits final clearance from the traffic police. The project has been given a 15-day completion deadline.

To minimise disruption on the arterial corridor, officials said milling which involves scraping off the damaged surface, will take place during evening hours after peak traffic. The work will proceed in patches, and debris will be cleared overnight to ensure smoother flow by morning. Vehicles will be allowed to use the milled surface until the asphalting phase begins, after which temporary diversions will be imposed.

The project went through several revisions before approval. The Greater Bengaluru Authority had earlier proposed white-topping the stretch, but the plan was rejected by traffic police due to the prolonged closure it would require and the risk of severe citywide congestion. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) also withdrew its proposal to upgrade 40-year-old pipelines along the route, as the faster asphalting schedule could not accommodate extensive underground work.

The resurfacing is part of the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme for the Shantinagar constituency. It is funded under a Rs 25-crore package allocated to relay seven key roads.