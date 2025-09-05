Bengaluru’s double-decker project: Cabinet clears Rs 9,700 cr Metro phase 3 works

Clearing the decks for groundwork on Namma Metro’s Phase 3, the state cabinet on Thursday, September 4, approved the Rs 9,700-crore double-decker viaduct project.

Under the plan, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will build elevated metro lines stacked over flyovers along two corridors. The first – JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura via the western stretch of the Outer Ring Road – will feature a 28.486-km flyover, set to be the city’s longest. The second, from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road, will include an 8.635-km flyover.

Together, Phase 3 will include 37.121 km of double-decker viaducts. “The cost of Rs 9,700 crore will cover civil works, land acquisition, design and other expenses,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

While the Union government will fund only the metro line, 50% of the flyover cost will come from the state, 10% from urban local bodies and 40% through loans. The double-decker length has been reduced from the originally planned 44.65 km, according to Deccan Herald.

Existing flyovers along the ORR will be repurposed, though the Delmia Junction flyover may face demolition. Civil tenders for stations and viaducts are expected later this month, with bids likely finalised by November and groundwork starting in January.

Works for Phase 3 was cleared by the Union cabinet in August 2024. With this approval, the long-delayed civil works are set to begin soon.. A single contractor will handle both metro and flyover construction.

The project is now slated for completion by May 2031, a year later than originally planned, at 5% higher than the earlier estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore.