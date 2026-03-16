Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium cleared to host RCB’s IPL 2026 matches

The Karnataka government, on Monday, March 16, has approved the use of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) home matches in the 2026 Indian Premier League season, months after a stampede during the team’s victory celebrations last year raised safety concerns at the venue.

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar with members of an expert committee and representatives from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, event management firm DNA Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said the committee submitted a report on the stadium’s preparedness and compliance with safety requirements before the approval was granted.

“Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium,” Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League begins on March 28, with RCB set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match in Bengaluru. RCB had sought clearance to host five of its seven home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, while two matches were played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The stadium is also expected to host one playoff match and the final of the tournament.

The approval follows months of inspections and safety reviews after a stampede during RCB’s IPL title victory parade on June 4, 2025, in which 11 people died and several others were injured. Cricketing activities at the stadium had largely been halted since the incident, and it did not host major domestic tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The state government had appointed a commission headed by retired judge Michael D'Cunha to examine the incident and recommend safety improvements at the stadium.

Following the report, the KSCA undertook several upgrades at the venue, including widening existing gates and adding new entry points along Cubbon Road to improve crowd movement. An expert committee led by Greater Bengaluru Authority chief commissioner GM Maheshwar Rao also inspected the stadium and reviewed the safety measures before clearing it to host matches.

A mock drill involving around 50 personnel was conducted recently to assess crowd management and emergency response systems at the stadium. KSCA said it would work with RCB and the authorities to ensure the matches are conducted safely and smoothly.