Bengaluru’s ‘century cyclist’ Anil Kadsur passes away due to cardiac arrest

Anil Kadsur, fondly known as 'century cyclist',‘cycle yogi’ or ‘cycle guru’, tragically passed away on Friday, February 2. Renowned among cycling enthusiasts for his remarkable feat of covering 100 kilometers daily, Kadsur, aged 45, succumbed to cardiac arrest. A resident of Bengaluru, Kadsur’s daily century rides recently culminated in a significant milestone that he completed 42 consecutive months of century rides, totaling 1,250 century rides.

According to reports, on January 31, Kadsur shared on social media his accomplishment of 42 months of back-to-back daily 100 km cycle rides. However, later that night, the 45-year-old complained of discomfort and was admitted to the hospital, where he later passed away on February 2.

His ‘century rides’ began as part of a 100-km cycling challenge for ten days in August 2020. Unlike other cyclists who stopped after receiving their medals, Kadsur persevered and made 100 km rides his daily routine. Notably, Kadsur surpassed the record of an Italian cyclist by completing 643 century rides.