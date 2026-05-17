Bengaluru’s cafes are beginning to look alike. Instagram may be why

These elements appear so consistently across independent cafés that many spaces have become difficult to distinguish from one another, or even place within a specific neighbourhood.

For many customers, cafes are now discovered, evaluated, and remembered through Instagram. Aesthetic appeal and online presence increasingly shape where people choose to go, often alongside food and ambience.

Social media has also changed how customers interact with these spaces once they arrive. “People come in, take pictures first, and then sit down and enjoy themselves. It’s for the ‘gram’ first, and then for themselves,” says Smriti Senthil Kumar, a postgraduate student.

The most photographed corners, the seats customers gravitate towards, and even what catches their attention are increasingly curated by design. Isha, a cafe enthusiast, told TNM that they miss discovering spaces organically, without social media quietly directing where to look and what to notice.

The architecture of going viral

For architects working in Bengaluru, this shift often begins long before a cafe opens. Architect Bijith G Bhaskar says clients today come with references assembled from Instagram, Pinterest, and other cafes they have seen online.

Where architects once conceptualised spaces largely from scratch, they now frequently work from moodboards, screenshots, and saved posts curated by clients themselves.

The expectation that a cafe should photograph well has become increasingly common, even if clients do not explicitly describe it as “Instagram-worthy”. Bijith says some openly ask for spaces that can “go viral”, treating social media visibility as a form of marketing in itself.

Architect and partner at design studio Hundred Hands, Sunitha Kondur, says clients rarely ask for “10 Instagrammable spots” outright, but the expectation is often implied.

“It’s become so important now to be Instagrammable, especially with the younger crowd,” she says. “Having some element in the space that is really photographable and interesting gives so much visibility.”

Designers say cafes today are expected to function as multiple things at once: workspaces, meeting spots, social venues, and lifestyle experiences. In that shift, visual identity has become commercially valuable.

Still, Sunitha says the visual element should not overpower comfort or functionality.