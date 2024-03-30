Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Road to be partially closed for a year: Details

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued an advisory on Saturday, March 30, for commuters travelling along the Bannerghatta road. The stretch of the road from the MICO signal to Anepalya junction will remain partially closed for a year due to the ongoing construction of the Bengaluru Metro.
"Commuters travelling along the northbound lane on the Bannerghatta Main Road, from MICO signal to Anepalya junction, will experience a one-year closure starting from April 1, 2024. This closure is necessary for the construction of the south side entry structure at Lakkasandra Underground Metro Station,” BMRCL said.
The corporation has advised those using the Bannerghatta main road to reach Anepalya to take a right turn at the MICO Signal leading to the Adugodi Signal via the BOSCH Link Road, and then take a left towards Anepalya.
There will be no deviation in the traffic moving towards the Dairy Circle from Anepalya junction. Those moving from the Dairy Circle towards Shanthinagar are to take a left at the 7th Main Road of Wilson Garden.