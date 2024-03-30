Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Road to be partially closed for a year: Details

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued an advisory on Saturday, March 30, for commuters travelling along the Bannerghatta road. The stretch of the road from the MICO signal to Anepalya junction will remain partially closed for a year due to the ongoing construction of the Bengaluru Metro.

"Commuters travelling along the northbound lane on the Bannerghatta Main Road, from MICO signal to Anepalya junction, will experience a one-year closure starting from April 1, 2024. This closure is necessary for the construction of the south side entry structure at Lakkasandra Underground Metro Station,” BMRCL said.