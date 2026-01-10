Bengaluru: Zepto rider attacked by two men, police book case after video surfaces

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A disturbing video of a Zepto delivery worker being beaten up by two men in Bengaluru has been circulating widely online, prompting police to register a case suo motu on Friday, January 9.

According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm on January 4. The delivery executive, identified as Deepak Kumar, had just picked up an order from the Zepto godown on 29th Cross in Kaggadasapura. While taking a right turn at a junction, two men on another two-wheeler allegedly braked suddenly, lost balance and fell. Moments later, they began attacking Deepak without any provocation.

The widely circulated video shows the duo punching Deepak in the face, striking him with their helmets, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him. Bystanders can be seen attempting to intervene, but the attackers allegedly continued the assault while Kumar lay on the road.

Police said that although no formal complaint was filed by the victim, they initiated action after the video surfaced online and registered a case against the unidentified assailants.

Incidents involving attacks on gig economy workers have been reported in Bengaluru in the past. Delivery executives from platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo have previously reported being assaulted or harassed following road altercations or delivery-related disputes.

In June, 2023, a food delivery agent was beaten by residents and security guards of a gated society in Electronic City after an 8‑year‑old girl falsely claimed that he had taken her to the apartment’s terrace and refused to let her return. Subsequent examination of CCTV footage showed the girl had gone up on her own and was playing there. The delivery worker was initially assaulted before officers intervened and the girl reportedly admitted she lied out of fear of being punished by her parents for playing instead of studying.