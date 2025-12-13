Bengaluru: Youth killed in crash involving SUV registered to Cong leader HM Revanna’s son

A youth was killed in a late-night road accident near Magadi in Bengaluru South district on December 11, involving an SUV registered in the name of Shashank Revanna, son of HM Revanna, a former minister and currently Chairperson of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee.

The accident occurred around 10.30 pm near the Gudemaranahalli toll booth in Magadi. The deceased, Rajesh, was travelling on his scooter when it was hit by an SUV moving from Magadi towards Bengaluru.

Rajesh, who was in his mid-20s and hailed from Belagumba village in Magadi taluk, worked with a private firm in Bengaluru to support his parents and sister.

Police from the Kuduru station have registered a case and seized the SUV involved in the crash. A senior police officer said the vehicle is registered in the name of R Shashank. “A case has been filed and we are investigating who was driving the vehicle at the time. We do not yet have clarity on the occupants of the car,” the officer said.

According to initial information, the SUV, reportedly a Fortuner linked to the Revanna family, collided with Rajesh’s two-wheeler while attempting to overtake another vehicle. Police sources said a notice has been issued to the family as part of the investigation.

“We do not yet know who was driving the car or who was inside the vehicle; all of that is subject to investigation,” an official said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.