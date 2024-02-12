Bengaluru woman who was raped in Koppal goes missing from rehabilitation centre

A 21-year old woman from Bengaluru, who went in search of her husband to Gangavathi in Karnataka’s Koppal district, was physically assaulted and raped on the night of Thursday, February 8. After she filed a police complaint and was housed at a Santhwana Centre —a rehabilitation home for women in distress—the centre’s counsellor filed a missing complaint saying that the woman left within an hour of arriving at the centre.

The woman had an ongoing dispute with her husband of three months, following which her husband went to his home in Gangavathi. She then went looking for him and met him at the Gangavathi bus stand at around 9 pm on February 8. While the couple were still arguing, a group of six men approached the woman and asked her if she was in trouble. Despite explaining that they were married and wanted to be left alone, the group proceeded to physically assault the husband.