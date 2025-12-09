Bengaluru woman, son and mother found dead at home, loan harassment suspected

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 38-year-old woman, her teenage son, and her elderly mother were found dead in a suspected case of suicide at their rented home near Tavarekere in Suddaguntepalya police limits on Monday morning, December 8.

Preliminary investigation suggests the woman, identified as Sudha, allegedly administered poison to her 14-year-old son, Mounish, before consuming it herself. Her 60-year-old mother, Mahadevamma, is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack after witnessing the incident.

Police said the family, originally from Tamil Nadu, had been living in Bengaluru after Sudha separated from her husband a few years ago. Sudha worked as a domestic worker and lived with her son and mother.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 am. The family had visited a temple in Dharmapuri on Sunday and returned home that evening. Sudha also spoke to her sister later that night. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem.

According to police, a note recovered from the house indicated Sudha was under severe financial stress. Police said that Sudha had borrowed money to run a small business but had incurred losses and was allegedly being pressured by lenders to repay them.

Suddaguntepalya police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by Sudha’s aunt.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726