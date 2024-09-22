Bengaluru woman murder: Police recover 28 dismembered pieces from refrigerator

“She left for work every day at around 9:30 am and returned late in the evening. So when the strong smell started a couple of days before, we never connected it to her house. At first, we dismissed it as spoilt food left too long in the heat. But as it grew stronger, we knew something was terribly wrong,” a neighbour said.

Jayaram, who had called Mahalakshmi’s mother and sister when he found the door locked, informed the Vyalikaval police around 2:30 pm. The house was quickly cordoned off, and forensic experts, accompanied by a dog squad, arrived at 4.30 pm. Officers worked until midnight, collecting and cataloguing the remains. Police retrieved 28 body parts from the 165-litre refrigerator, but it remains unclear if more remains are to be discovered. According to the police, the murder took place around four to five days ago.

The gruesomeness of the scene left even seasoned police officers shaken. An officer at the scene remarked that he had never come across anything so brutal in his 19 years of service. He said that the body had not significantly decomposed as it was preserved by the refrigerator.