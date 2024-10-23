Bengaluru woman loses Rs 87,000 after using airport lounge app: Details

A woman who wanted to access the lounge at the Bengaluru International Airport on September 29 was in for a shock when she realised she lost Rs 87,000 from her credit card a few days later. A video where she can be heard narrating the incident has gone viral on social media. The woman had reached the airport five hours prior to her flight’s departure and wanted to access the lounge when the scam occurred.

In the video, the woman said she went to the lounge and showed an image of the credit card on her phone since she was not carrying it physically. “I was asked to download an app called Lounge Pass. They asked me to share the screen and insisted on doing a face screening, which I did. Ultimately, I did not use the lounge and went to Starbucks, had coffee and took off,” she said.

The woman said she realised she had been scammed when she saw a bill of Rs 87,000 against her credit card. “People had told me that they could not reach me on my phone for a few days. I assumed it was due to Airtel’s connectivity issues. One of my friends asked why a man was picking up the phone. It was kind of a red flag but due to hospital tension, I ignored it. In my credit card statement, suddenly there was a transaction of around Rs 87,000. It was swiped on my credit card, transferred to my PhonePe in Bengaluru,” she said.

Explaining what she thinks might have happened, the woman said the scamsters accessed her IPhone and turned on the call forwarding, so that she does not get any calls. “A case has been registered by the cybercrime department. HDFC bank is also assisting and the card has been blocked,” she added.