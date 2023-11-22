Bengaluru: Woman groped in Metro, friend shares ordeal on Reddit

Taking advantage of the morning rush, a man groped a young woman in a moving Namma Metro train in Bengaluru even as the co-passengers remained mute spectators ignoring the victim's screams for help. Inaction of the people helped the harasser escape from the spot.

The woman's friend shared her ordeal on Reddit social news website and forum, and the post has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the safety of women. Using the username "proteincarbs," the friend recounted that their friend, who usually takes the bus to college, decided to take the Metro instead on November 20.