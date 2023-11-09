Bengaluru woman factory worker dies after hair gets caught in machine

A 33-year-old woman working in a paint factory in Bengaluru was killed in an accident at the workplace on Tuesday, November 7. Shweta, a resident of Mallattahalli, worked at Shree Paints and Chemicals in Nelagedaranahalli, in the outskirts of the city. According to the Peenya police, another worker at the paint factory said that Shweta’s hair got stuck in the paint mixing machine, leading to a fatal head injury.

Shweta’s husband Suresh received a call from the factory owner, Ravi Prakash, informing him that she had had an accident. When Suresh reached the factory, he was told that his wife had died from a head injury.

The police said that the factory had not provided any safety equipment, including helmets and head shields, to the workers. Suresh filed a complaint of negligence against the owner.

The police have booked a case against the factory owner under section 304(a) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.