Bengaluru: Woman charred to death, 20 EVs destroyed in showroom fire

A 20-year-old woman was charred to death when a massive fire engulfed an electric vehicle showroom in Bengaluru's Rajkumar Road on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Priya, had been working as a cashier at the showroom located at the busy Navarang Bar Junction for the past three years.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel recovered her body from the debris after the blaze was brought under control. The body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to reports, more than 20 electric vehicles inside the showroom were destroyed in the fire, which is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. While other employees managed to escape, Priya remained trapped inside the building.

"Initial investigation reveals that adequate safety measures were not in place at the showroom. We have been informed that there were no fire extinguishers in the building," a senior fire department official told Deccan Herald.

A case has been registered at the Rajajinagar police station for death due to negligence, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath visited the site to assess the situation.

The incident has raised concerns about fire safety protocols in commercial establishments, particularly those dealing with electric vehicles.