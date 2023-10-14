Bengaluru woman cancels cab ride, driver sends obscene photos, videos

A cab driver in Bengaluru has been booked by the police for allegedly sending inappropriate videos and messages to a woman after she cancelled the ride. The 32-year-old woman had booked a cab from her six-year-old daughter’s school to their home on a ride-sharing app. According to moneycontrol, the child started crying so the woman cancelled her ride and hailed an auto. Because of her cancellation at the last minute, the woman also incurred a cancellation charge of Rs 60.

Reports said that the driver, identified as Dinesh, began calling her repeatedly and messaging her on WhatsApp, demanding that she accept the ride. The driver allegedly said that he was close to her pick up location after driving a significant distance. The woman apologised but the calls and messages did not stop.

The woman told the media that Dinesh allegedly sent her sexually inappropriate videos and photos on WhatsApp. The woman is a resident of Whitefield and sought help from the police and filed a complaint on October 9. Reports said that the complaint included a screenshot of the inappropriate videos and photos that were sent to her. Moneycontrol also reported that the woman was visibly distressed when she reached home and her neighbours called Dinesh warned him of legal action after which he deleted the messages, photos and videos.