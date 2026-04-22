Bengaluru woman arrested for killing boyfriend in staged fire act

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by the Byadarahalli Police Station on Tuesday, April 21 for allegedly killing her boyfriend by setting him on fire at her residence in Bengaluru’s Anjananagar.

The victim, Kiran, 27, had gone to the house around 2 pm. after being invited by the accused, Prema. Both were colleagues at a private telecom company and had been in a relationship for nearly two years.

According to police officials, the accused told Kiran she had planned a “western-style proposal” and asked him to cooperate. Investigators said she blindfolded him and tied his hands and legs to a chair, telling him the restraints were part of the setup. Police said she then used petrol and kerosene kept ready beforehand and set him on fire. He died at the scene.

Police recovered a video of the incident recorded on the accused’s mobile phone. The footage has been seized and is being examined as part of the investigation.

Officers said Prema initially claimed she was in the bathroom and came out to find Kiran had set himself on fire. However, discrepancies at the scene led investigators to question that version. “At first glance, it appeared to be a case of suicide, but investigation confirmed it was murder,” said DL Nagesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West).

Further inquiry indicated that the accused had procured the fuel used in the incident. Police also noted that the victim arrived on a bike carrying only a bag and did not have any flammable materials with him.

Officials said the couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and the accused believed Kiran had been distancing himself. The police are examining whether additional motives were involved and if any other individuals played a role.

Senior officers, including an assistant commissioner of police and the station inspector, visited the scene. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway.