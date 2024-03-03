Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka government to take over private water tankers

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced that the state government will take over all private water tankers in Bengaluru to address the water crisis in the city. Residents across the city are reportedly forced to shell out nearly Rs 2,000 for 12,000 liters of water, almost double the amount that they used to pay in January.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been instructed to ensure the registration of all water tankers and borewells before March 7 on a portal created by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).