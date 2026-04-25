Bengaluru waste contractor moves Karnataka HC alleging 15% bribe in garbage contract

A Bengaluru waste management contractor has moved the Karnataka High Court, alleging that BSWML CEO Karee Gowda and ACS (Urban Development) Tushar Girinath sought a bribe to finalise a multi-crore garbage collection tender. The petition, filed by SN Balasubramaniam, alleges the officials demanded 15% of the bid value before issuing the work order.

Balasubramaniam, proprietor of Nelaanjanaa Enterprises and General Secretary of the Bangalore Mahanagara Swachahte Matthu Lorry Malikara Hagoo Guthigedarara Sangha (Bangalore City Cleanliness and Lorry Owners and Contractors Association), had emerged as the successful L1 bidder for a seven-year contract in the CV Raman Nagar zone under a tender floated in July 2025 for 33 waste-collection packages.

According to the petition, the process took a controversial turn on March 10, 2026, when BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda allegedly called the contractor for a meeting and informed him that certain “formalities and obligations” had to be fulfilled as per instructions from “higher-ups”. The petition alleges that Gowda demanded a 15% cut of the total bid value, broken down as 3% to BSWML board members, 3% to Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department) Tushar Girinath and his department, and 9% to the government, for finalising the work order.

The contractor alleges that he was threatened with cancellation of the tender and other ongoing works if the demands were not met. He filed a complaint with the State Chief Secretary on March 11, 2026, narrating the alleged misconduct.

Despite the complaint, the contractor states in the petition that BSWML proceeded with online negotiations. On March 25, the alleged demand was reduced to 9%, but when the petitioner still refused, he was informed that the tender would be cancelled. That same day, BSWML issued a fresh short-term tender for the CV Raman Nagar package. The petition terms the cancellation “mala fide” and a violation of natural justice, arguing that no reason or opportunity for a hearing was provided.

In his petition, the contractor has urged the court to quash the March 25 tender notification and direct authorities to finalise the earlier tender awarded to him. He has also sought a direction for the registration of an FIR or the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged bribery demands, along with disciplinary action against the officials Karee Gowda and Tushar Giri Nath.

However, the State has strongly contested the maintainability of the petition. Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty objected even to the issuance of notice, arguing that the plea is based on false information, particularly the allegation that CEO Karee Gowda met the petitioner on March 10. The AG told the Court that Gowda was in New Delhi on that date and produced flight tickets as proof. He also maintained that both officials named in the complaint are “honest officers.”

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, who heard preliminary arguments, was informed by the petitioner’s counsel that an affidavit would be filed to substantiate the claim of the March 10 meeting.

The Karnataka High Court, which heard preliminary arguments on Thursday, April 23, adjourned the hearing to Friday. On Friday, the matter was again adjourned, and the next hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 27.