Bengaluru: Viral video of cop assaulting roadside vendor sparks outrage

A year-old video showing a police officer chasing and caning a man at an eatery on the outskirts of Bengaluru has gone viral, prompting public outrage. The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the officer, reported to be Devanahalli police inspector Rakesh, repeatedly striking the vendor with a baton. In the short clip, the man can be heard repeatedly pleading, “Don’t beat me.”

The incident reportedly took place at a small shop alongside the national highway located near the Kempegowda International Airport. Rakesh allegedly assaulted the vendor for opening the stall early in the morning.



Prominent industrialist TV Mohandas Pai condemned the officer's conduct in a post on social media platform X, flagging his concerns to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and Director General of Police. “We are not subjects of anybody, but free citizens in a free country,” Mohandas Pai wrote.

Groups such as the Suryanarayana Karunada Senanigala Vedike organised protests in Devanahalli demanding the officer's immediate suspension.

On being asked whether action has been taken against the officer in question, Devanahalli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harsha told TNM that the video was a year and two months old. “I took charge just five months back, and at that time, whatever actions were deemed necessary were taken by those concerned,” he said.

Inspector Rakesh could not be reached for a response despite multiple attempts.

This story was written by student interns working with TNM.