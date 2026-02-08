Bengaluru: Vayuvajra airport buses to stop at all metro stations in major last-mile boost

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a move aimed at easing travel to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, airport-bound Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Vayuvajra buses will now stop directly at all Namma Metro stations along the route. The new facility allows metro commuters to board or alight airport buses without walking to distant bus stops.

The initiative, implemented jointly by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), the BMTC and the Bengaluru Traffic Police, is part of a broader effort to strengthen last-mile connectivity for metro users.

Previously, Vayuvajra buses halted only at designated BMTC stops, many of which were located far from metro stations. This posed difficulties for airport travellers, particularly those carrying luggage, a BMTC official said.

Alongside airport bus access, BMTC has also introduced several new bus stops close to metro stations on both the Purple Line (Whitefield–Challaghatta) and the Green Line (Madavara–Silk Institute), effective February 5. The changes follow joint inspections that found bus stops at several locations situated inconveniently far from metro stations.

On the Purple Line, new stops have been added near Trinity and Hoodi stations. The Green Line has seen new or relocated stops near Majunathanagar, Peenya, Lalbagh, South End Circle, Jaya Prakash Nagar, Konanakunte Cross, Vajarahalli and Thalaghattapura, with separate stops created for each direction in some areas.

BMRCL officials said that other stations already have bus stops within 100 metres, while in some locations, new stops could not be created due to space constraints.