Bengaluru under traffic restrictions for CM swearing-in: Check routes before you travel

Bengaluru will be placed under tight security and widespread traffic restrictions on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, as DK Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at Lok Bhavan at 4 pm.

With a large turnout of VVIPs, political leaders, and party functionaries expected for the ceremony, city authorities have announced extensive traffic diversions, parking bans, and access controls across central Bengaluru, particularly around the Central Business District. The restrictions will remain in force through the peak evening hours, with officials warning of heavy congestion on key routes.

According to traffic police, vehicular movement will be restricted between noon and 8 pm on key stretches, including Cubbon Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Race Course Road, Queens Road, and adjoining corridors leading to Lok Bhavan. Heavy traffic snarls are expected in and around the Central Business District.

Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes via Shivajinagar, Cunningham Road, Nrupathunga Road, Sivananda Junction, and the Outer Ring Road. Diversions have also been planned for vehicles heading towards Kempegowda International Airport and Hebbal from eastern Bengaluru.

Parking has been prohibited on major roads such as Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Queens Road, Kasturba Road, Cubbon Road, and internal roads within Cubbon Park. Vehicles found in violation will be towed, officials said.

Designated parking arrangements have been made for vehicles carrying official passes at Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, Raj Bhavan, and the Nehru Planetarium premises. Those without passes have been directed to use facilities at Kanteerava Stadium, UB City, the Shivajinagar Bus Stand multi-level parking facility, Government Arts College, and Palace Grounds.

Heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed entry into city limits from noon to 10 pm.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in line with protocols issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. Entry to Lok Bhavan has been restricted to invited guests with valid passes due to limited seating capacity.

The commissioner said that no roadshow will be held in connection with the swearing-in ceremony. Only pedestrian movement will be allowed on select stretches, while convoy movement of dignitaries will be facilitated through secured corridors.

LED screens have been installed at multiple locations to enable public viewing and manage crowds. Police personnel familiar with the area, along with specialised VIP security teams, have been deployed, with senior officers monitoring arrangements throughout the day.

Ahead of the ceremony, chief minister-designate Shivakumar said the Congress party also plans to conduct a bhumi puja for the proposed Congress Bhavan on Race Course Road immediately after the oath-taking.

He said invitations had been extended to party office-bearers, MLAs, MPs, former legislators, and heads of frontal organisations, but attendance would remain restricted due to space constraints. LED screens will also be installed at the Congress office for wider viewing.

Explaining the venue choice, Shivakumar said Lok Bhavan was selected instead of the steps of Vidhana Soudha to minimise inconvenience to residents and reduce traffic disruption in the city.

In view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bengaluru for the event, police have declared a temporary no-fly zone around the state Congress headquarters and Hotel Shangri-La, where he is scheduled to stay.

Under an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the operation of drones, UAVs, gliders, and small or non-scheduled aircraft has been prohibited within a one-kilometre radius of both locations during his visit.